Orderbook: $63 Billion of New Cruise Ships Through 2036

Data from Cruise Industry News’ global cruise ship orderbook, which is valued at $63 billion through 2036, shows that just under 70 vessels are currently on order for the next decade.

The lineup leading into 2036 will add approximately 178,243 berths for an average cost of $354,898 per berth.

The average size of the new ships is now 113,600 tons, while the average capacity lies in the 2,500-guest range.

Among the latest news, Scenic ordered a 270-guest newbuild for a 2028 delivery this past October.

[Download a PDF of the orderbook here.]

Updates to the November report from Cruise Industry News include Celebrity Cruises’ welcome of the Celebrity Xcel, which will sail her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale.

Disney has also taken delivery of the Destiny, which was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. The vessel was welcomed during a special ceremony in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

The ship is the third in a series that began with the 2022-built Disney Wish. The new vessel was built at Meyer’s Papenburg shipyard and completed its conveyance through the River Ems in late September, which was followed by sea trials.

In addition, American Cruise Lines announced 10 new ships for the U.S. market through 2028, beginning with the American Pioneer, which debuted in Florida on October 31.

The American Pioneer is the second Patriot Class ship that the company has launched this year. The balance of the order will be delivered over the next three years.

The 2026 orderbook totals a total of 14 new ships with an average size of 102,428 tons and 33,107 berths, averaging a price of $323,255.

Four ships are scheduled in the first quarter, and Viking anticipates the delivery of the Libra and Mira later in the year.

In addition, Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas is slated for delivery in the Spring.

The latest orderbook is available for immediate download here .