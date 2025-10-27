American Cruise Line: 10 New Ships, American Pioneer Debut

American Cruise Lines has announced 10 new ships through 2028 for the U.S. market, beginning with the American Pioneer, which debuts in Florida on October 31.

The American Pioneer is the second new Patriot Class ship the company has launched this year. The balance of the order will be delivered over the next three years.

The company said in a press release that all of its new boats will continue to sail domestically, operating itineraries across its growing portfolio, including the Mississippi River, Alaska and the East Coast.

The new ships will also accelerate its expansion into new niche markets such as the Great Lakes, the Arkansas River and National Parks cruises.

“American’s order book reflects our confidence in the domestic cruise market and the product we have pioneered in the U.S.,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

“The new ships will roll out at an average pace of one every four months and keep us on a disciplined growth trajectory,” added Robertson.

Following the American Pioneer’s inaugural sailing, the company’s orderbook will feature five new American Riverboats and four more Patriot Class ships, which are a part of the company’s ongoing Project Blue series.

The Project Blue ships to date have included four new Coastal Cats and the American Patriot, which launched in June 2025.

New ships through 2028 include the:

American Pioneer, a small Patriot Class ship, 2025

American Encore, a modern American Riverboat, 2026

American Maverick, a small Patriot Class ship, 2026

American Ranger, a small Patriot Class ship, 2026

American Anthem, a modern American Riverboat, 2027

American Mariner, a small Patriot Class ship, 2027

American Navigator, a small Patriot Class ship, 2027

American Grace, a modern American Riverboat, 2028

(American’s 29th ship): a modern American Riverboat, 2028, and

(American’s 30th ship): a modern American Riverboat, 2028.

This week, the American Pioneer begins sailing the company’s new 16-day “Grand Florida Coast and Keys” cruise, from Amelia Island to St. Petersburg, Florida.

Both the American Pioneer and American Patriot will be sailing several of the company’s new Florida coastal itineraries through April 2026.