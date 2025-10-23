Celebrity Takes Delivery of Celebrity Xcel, Introduces Celebrity Xcite

Celebrity Cruises has taken delivery of and welcomed the Celebrity Xcel and announced the name of its sixth Edge Series ship, the Celebrity Xcite.

The ship’s first piece of steel was cut, and construction commenced at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire. The Celebrity Xcite is expected to set sail in 2028.

“Celebrity Xcel represents the next bold step in our journey to transform the way the world experiences premium travel,” said Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty.

“Each ship in the Edge Series has reimagined what’s possible at sea through elevated design and experiences that deepen the connection to the destinations being visited,” Liberty added.

“With the Celebrity Xcel now joining the fleet and Celebrity Xcite on the horizon, we’re continuing to set new standards for excellence and innovation alongside our trusted partners at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.”

“The Celebrity Xcel has been designed with our guest as our north star; we even involved them in the design process through the Xcel Dream Makers program, so we know she will be the happy place of vacationers globally,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests aboard next month and are excited to further expand these offerings on Celebrity Xcite.”

“Celebrity Xcel and the entire Edge Series is the result of close collaboration between our teams,” shared Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

“Our continued partnership with Royal Caribbean Group on the Celebrity Xcite reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation,” Castaing added.

Welcoming the newest addition to the fleet were Liberty, Hodges Bethge, Castaing and Kyriakos Matragkas, captain of the Celebrity Xcel. Executives were also joined by more than 1,600 Celebrity Xcel crew members in the celebration.

The company said that the Celebrity Xcite’s name was unveiled during a steel-cutting ceremony, marking the official start of construction. Executives from Royal Caribbean Group and the shipyard were present to celebrate the milestone.

From November, the Celebrity Xcel will sail her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between The Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

In summer 2026, the Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season in the Mediterranean, offering seven- to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.