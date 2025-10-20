Scenic Reveals 2028 Newbuild, Scenic Ikon

Scenic Group has announced the launch of Scenic Ikon, set to join the Scenic fleet for its inaugural season from April 2028.

The company said this exceptional new vessel will redefine ultra-luxury expedition cruising,.

At 26,500 gross tons, 672 feet (205 meters) long and spanning a 78 feet (24-meter) beam, it will cater for up to 270 guests in 135 all-veranda suites ranging from 365 sq. ft (34 sqm) to 2,691 sq. ft (250 sqm) over five decks.​

The ship is being built for both polar regions and warm water destinations. Expertly engineered and rated Polar Code 6 with an Ice Class 1A Super strengthened hull, it will be exceptionally versatile. Offering the ultimate in discovery, Scenic Ikon is equipped with two Airbus helicopters, a custom-designed Triton AVA submersible, Zodiacs, and luxurious superyacht Fassmer tenders.

Glen Moroney, Founder & Chairman of Scenic Group, said: “Scenic Ikon has been conceived, engineered, and built with our in-house shipbuilding division at MKM Yachts and will be operated entirely by our own dedicated Scenic crew. This remarkable vessel is the result of more than three years of passion, innovation, and development by our team, and we are delighted to share the Discovery Yacht with our valued guests, travel advisors, and partners. Every element of Scenic Ikon’s design has been optimized to deliver unrivaled experiences across diverse destinations and environments, from its primary base, the Mediterranean, to the wilds of Antarctica.”

Construction of Scenic Ikon is well underway, following a steel-cutting ceremony in February attended by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, and the keel laying in May 2025. The Discovery Yacht remains firmly on schedule for delivery at the end of 2027, ahead of final testing and entry into service.

The Scenic Ikon will embark on its inaugural voyage from Venice in April 2028, which has already sold out, with the following departures selling strongly, the company said in a statement.

The maiden season through March 2029 will span 110 ports, 21 countries, and 26 new destinations. Including the Mediterranean, Aegean and Egypt, the Cape Verde Islands, Dakar, Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and the Chilean Fjords.

The company said the ship’s helicopter program will take ultra-luxury exploration to extraordinary new heights.

In addition is a a custom-built submersible, Scenic Neptune III – a Triton AVA-9.