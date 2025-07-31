Viking Mira Launched at Fincantieri

The Viking Mira will set sail in spring 2026 and was launched on Thursday at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The ceremony, which marks the ship’s transition to the final outfitting phase, was attended by Gilberto Tobaldi, director of the Ancona Shipyard, and Gastone Lazzari, new building site team manager for Viking.

The ship will be 54,300 tons with capacity for 998 guests in 499 staterooms.

The long-standing relationship between Viking and Fincantieri currently includes a total of 28 ships, taking into account the units already delivered, those on order, signed contracts, and recently secured option agreements, Fincantieri said in a press release.

Fincantieri’s Ancona facility has delivered 20 vessels since 2009, according to the shipbuilder, relying on 3,700 workers.

In line with innovation, the shipyard plays an active role in the Operations Excellence program, which entails the introduction of advanced technologies, robotics, and AI to increase efficiency and improve work quality.