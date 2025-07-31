Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Viking Mira Launched at Fincantieri

Viking Mira

The Viking Mira will set sail in spring 2026 and was launched on Thursday at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The ceremony, which marks the ship’s transition to the final outfitting phase, was attended by Gilberto Tobaldi, director of the Ancona Shipyard, and Gastone Lazzari, new building site team manager for Viking.

The ship will be 54,300 tons with capacity for 998 guests in 499 staterooms.

The long-standing relationship between Viking and Fincantieri currently includes a total of 28 ships, taking into account the units already delivered, those on order, signed contracts, and recently secured option agreements, Fincantieri said in a press release.

Fincantieri’s Ancona facility has delivered 20 vessels since 2009, according to the shipbuilder, relying on 3,700 workers.

In line with innovation, the shipyard plays an active role in the Operations Excellence program, which entails the introduction of advanced technologies, robotics, and AI to increase efficiency and improve work quality.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.