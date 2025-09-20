New Legend of the Seas to Enter Service Earlier

The new Legend of the Seas is set to enter service for Royal Caribbean International earlier that originally scheduled, offering three additional preview cruises.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the third Icon-class vessel is now set to debut on July 11, 2026.

Set to spend its inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean, the ship was initially scheduled to enter service on August 2, 2026.

“We have an important update on the arrival of the Legend of the Seas. Our teams have been working diligently to deliver to you an iconic family holiday, and the ship is progressing ahead of schedule,” Royal Caribbean said.

“As a result of this early completion, we’ve added three new sailings to our inaugural season showcase,” the company added.

The Legend of the Seas will offer additional weeklong cruises in the Western Mediterranean departing on July 11, July 18, and July 25, 2026.

Royal Caribbean is offering guests who are booked on the previous inaugural sailing an opportunity to move their bookings for the new preview cruise.

“Understanding that some guests may value being the first onboard, and others look forward to celebrating the inaugural voyage, we want to give you the first choice and the flexibility to switch sailings, add an additional sailing, or stay on your currently booked sailing,” the company explained.

Royal Caribbean explained that guests who opt to move their bookings will have their current reservations changed to the new date, in a like-for-like stateroom.

Suite passengers have one week to take advantage of price protection for the July 11, 2026, sailing, while guests in interior, ocean view and balcony cabins will be transferred at the prevailing rate.

The new maiden cruise sails from the port of Civitavecchia and features visits to destinations in Italy, Spain and France, including Naples, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Marseille.