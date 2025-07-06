A Look at the Inaugural Season of Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas

The third ship in Royal Caribbean International’s Icon class is scheduled to offer itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean as part of its maiden season in 2026.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the Legend of the Seas’ schedule, which includes seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean, as well as six- and eight-night itineraries departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

First Cruise

Date: August 2, 2026

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain); La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples (Italy)

According to Royal Caribbean’s website, the Legend of the Seas is scheduled to enter service in early August 2026, with a cruise to the Western Mediterranean.

Sailing from Barcelona, the seven-night maiden voyage features visits to destinations in Spain and Italy, such as Palma de Mallorca, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples.

Seven-Night Cruises in the Mediterranean

Dates: Multiple sailings between August and October 2026

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca (Spain); Marseille (France); La Spezia and Naples (Italy)

Later in August, the Legend of the Seas kicks off a series of regular seven-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean that sail to ports of call in France, Spain and Italy.

With departures scheduled through October, the itinerary sails from Barcelona and Civitavecchia and features visits to Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia and Naples.

Maiden Trans-Atlantic

Date: Oct. 25, 2026

Length: 13 nights

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Alicante, Málaga and Cádiz (Spain)

Upon completing its inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean, the Legend of the Seas offers a trans-Atlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale.

The 13-night repositioning voyage sails from Barcelona and features visits to three additional destinations in Spain: Alicante, Málaga and Cádiz.

Eight-Night Cruise to Southern Caribbean

Dates: Multiple sailings between November 2026 and April 2027

Length: 8 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Oranjestad (Aruba); Willemstad (Curaçao); Cabo Rojo (Dominican Republic); and Perfect Day at CocoCay (Bahamas)

Sailing from its homeport in Fort Lauderdale, the Legend of the Seas offers different itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including this eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

Being offered between November 2026 and April 2027, the itinerary includes visits to Aruba and Curaçao, as well as Cabo Rojo in the Dominican Republic. The LNG-powered ship is also scheduled to stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

Six-Night Cruise to Eastern Caribbean

Date: Multiple departures between November 2026 and April 2027

Length: 6 nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Labadee (Haiti); Perfect Day at CocoCay (Bahamas); and Falmouth (Jamaica)

The Legend of the Seas also offers cruises to the Eastern Caribbean that sail to ports of call in Haiti, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

As part of the six-night itinerary, the ship sails to two of Royal Caribbean’s private destinations in the region: Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay. The Legend is scheduled to visit Falmouth before returning to Fort Lauderdale.