Disney Takes Delivery of the New Disney Destiny

The Disney Destiny was delivered to Disney Cruise Line today, according to an update shared by the company.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the vessel was welcomed during a special ceremony in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

The company said that the delivery ceremony is a maritime tradition that marks the completion of construction and the transfer of ownership from the shipbuilder to Disney Cruise Line.

Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, accepted the ship’s delivery alongside Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line, and Captain Andy McRonald.

“This exciting milestone brings the Disney Destiny one step closer to welcoming families on board for an adventure full of legendary experiences inspired by Disney heroes and villains,” Disney stated.

According to the company, the 2,500-guest ship will now be led by Captain McRonald on a trans-Atlantic journey to its homeport in Fort Lauderdale.

As part of its inaugural season, the Disney Destiny is set to offer four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Everglades.

The year-round schedule is highlighted by visits to both of the company’s private islands in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Other ports of call set to be visited by the 140,000-ton vessel during the 2025-26 season include Nassau and Cozumel.

Starting in June 2026, the Disney Destiny is set to offer a wider variety of itineraries that feature seven-night cruises to the Caribbean, as well as three- and four-night sailings to the Bahamas.

As part of the longer sailings, the LNG-powered ship adds visits to Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and more.

As the third ship in a series that started with the 2022-built Disney Wish, the Disney Destiny was built at Meyer’s Papenburg shipyard.

The vessel completed its conveyance through the River Ems in late September, embarking on a series of sea trials soon after.