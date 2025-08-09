Orderbook: 7 Cruise Ships Still Set to Enter Service in 2025

Seven more cruise ships are still set to debut before the end of the year, building on seven that have already entered service.

Cruise Industry News looks at some key details of the newbuilds, as well as their itineraries and planned debut dates.

Star of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Shipyard: Meyer Turku (Finland)

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Tonnage: 250,800

First Cruise: August 16, 2025

Debut Region: Bahamas

Recently delivered to Royal Caribbean International, the Star of the Seas is set to embark on its first cruise out of Port Canaveral on August 16, 2025.

As the second ship in the company’s Icon class, the 5,610-guest vessel will offer a series of short cruises to the Bahamas before launching a regular schedule of seven-night Caribbean cruises from its homeport in Central Florida.

Star Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Capacity: 4,300 guests

Tonnage: 175,000

First Cruise: October 4, 2025

Debut Region: Mediterranean

Currently in the final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the new Star Princess will make its debut in early October.

Following the 2023-built Sun Princess, the 175,000-ton vessel will become the second in Princess’ Sphere Class. During its maiden season, the Star Princess will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America for cruises to the Caribbean out of Fort Lauderdale.

Celebrity Xcel

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Tonnage: 140,600

First Cruise: November 9, 2025

Debut Region: Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises is welcoming a fifth Edge Class vessel to its fleet later this year: the Celebrity Xcel. The LNG-powered ship is currently being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France.

During its maiden season, the Xcel is set to offer cruises to the Caribbean departing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades starting in early November.

Disney Destiny

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

First Cruise: November 20, 2025

Debut Region: Bahamas

The Disney Destiny is poised to enter service later this year, kicking off its maiden season in Fort Lauderdale on November 20, 2025.

As the third ship in Disney’s Wish class, the 2,500-guest vessel is set to offer short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Everglades.

Douglas Mawson

Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions (SunStone)

Shipyard: CMIH (China)

Capacity: 186 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

First Cruise: December 1, 2025

Debut Region: Australia

Aurora Expeditions is welcoming a third expedition ship to its fleet in December with the debut of the Douglas Mawson.

After successfully completing sea trials earlier this month, the 186-guest ship is set to offer an expedition to Australia’s Tasmania region before kicking off a series of sailings to East Antarctica and the Ross Sea.

Disney Adventure

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Shipyard: MV Werften/Meyer Werft (Germany)

Capacity: 6,000 guests

Tonnage: 208,000

First Cruise: December 15, 2025

Debut Region: Southeast Asia

The Disney Adventure is set to enter service later this year, marking Disney Cruise Line’s debut in Southeast Asia.

Sailing from Singapore, the 6,000-guest ship is scheduled to offer a series of short cruises to nowhere starting in mid-December.

Star Seeker

Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises

Shipyard: West Sea (Portugal)

Capacity: 224 guests

Tonnage: 10,000

First Cruise: December 28, 2025

Debut Region: Transatlantic

As the first newbuild to debut for the company in more than three decades, the Star Seeker is set to enter service in late December.

Currently under construction at the West Sea shipyard in Portugal, the 10,000-ton ship is scheduled to offer a trans-Atlantic crossing before kicking off a maiden season in the Caribbean.

Other ships that have already entered service this year include: