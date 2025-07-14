Douglas Mawson Completes Sea Trials in China

The new Douglas Mawson successfully completed its sea trials in China, according to local sources.

Currently in the final stages of construction at China Merchants Heavy Industries in Hainan, the vessel is set to be delivered to SunStone Ships later this year, operating on a year-round charter for Aurora Expeditions.

According to China Water Transport News, the sea trials were carried out earlier this month under the guidance of the Nantong Maritime Safety Administration.

The tests focused on ensuring that the ship and its systems meet quality, safety and efficiency standards, the website added.

As part of SunStone’s Infinity class series, the Douglas Mawson can carry up to 249 people, including crew members and guests.

The 8,076-ton vessel was designed for a maximum speed of 15.5 knots and a PC6 ice class hull, which allows it to safely sail in polar regions.

Following the 2023-built Ocean Albatros, the Douglas Mawson is the seventh ship built for SunStone Ships at China Merchants Heavy Industries.

Part of the company’s Infinity series, the vessel was designed to offer upscale cruising in remote destinations.

In addition to an X-Bow and Safe Return to Port (SRtP) specifications, the vessel offers public areas that include two dining rooms, an observation lounge and a two-story, glass-enclosed main atrium.

Set to be operated by Aurora Expeditions under a long-term charter agreement, the Douglas Mawson will launch its inaugural season in the fall of 2025.

Following a maiden voyage in Australia’s Tasmania region, the expedition ship is set to offer expeditions to East Antarctica and the Red Sea.

The itineraries also explore Subantarctic islands in the region, departing from the ports of Hobart and Dunedin.

In 2026, the ship is set to reposition to Europe for itineraries visiting the Mediterranean, the British Isles and Western Europe.

Aurora Expeditions also operates two other Infinity Class vessels, the 2019-built Greg Mortimer and the 2022-built Sylvia Earle.