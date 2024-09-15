Maiden Season Revealed for New Disney Destiny

The new Disney Destiny will offer four- and five-night cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades during its maiden season.

According to deployment published on Disney Cruise Line’s website, the LNG-powered vessel will offer a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

The inaugural season is set to start on Nov. 20, 2025, with the Disney Destiny setting sail from Port Everglades for a four-night voyage to the Bahamas.

In addition to a day at sea, the itinerary features visits to both of Disney Cruise Line’s private island destinations in the Bahamas: Castaway Cay and the new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Deployment has been announced through May 2026.

Most of the itineraries will visit either Lookout Cay or Castaway Cay, while some include both ports of call and others also sail to Nassau.

The Disney Destiny is also scheduled to offer ten cruises to the Western Caribbean during its maiden season.

In addition to a stop in Castaway Cay, the five-night itineraries to the region also feature a visit to Cozumel in Mexico.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Disney Destiny will be the third in a series of ships that also include the 2022-built Disney Wish and the 2024-built Disney Treasure.

Themed after Disney’s heroes and villains, the vessel will debut new themed experiences onboard, including a piano lounge inspired by Cruella de Vil from the One Hundred and One Dalmatians movie and a pub inspired by the world of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Itineraries for the ship’s maiden season opened for sales on Sep. 6, with members of Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club being able to book their cabins first. According to the company’s website, sales for the general public are set to open on Sep. 12.