A Look at the Inaugural Season of Windstar’s Sar Seeker

After announcing plans to add two new ships to its fleet earlier this year, Windstar Cruises recently revealed the inaugural season of the new Star Seeker.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the inaugural cruise season of the 224-guest ship, which is currently under construction in Portugal.

Maiden Voyage

Date: December 28, 2025

Length: 16 nights

Homeports: Málaga (Spain) to Miami (United States)

Itinerary: St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain); and Freeport (Bahamas)

The Star Seeker is set to offer a trans-Atlantic crossing as its maiden voyage. After leaving its building yard at WestSea in Portugal, the ship heads to Málaga, where guests are set to embark on a 16-night itinerary that ends in Miami, Florida.

Passengers will spend New Year’s Eve in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, along with the Wind Star, before continuing to Freeport, the Bahamas.

Windstar said that a series of special commemorative events are also scheduled to take place onboard during the crossing.

Christening Cruise

Date: January 15, 2026

Length: 8 nights

Homeports: Miami (United States) to San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Puerto Plata and Samana (Dominican Republic); Jost Van Dyke, Virgin Gorda, and Soper’s Hole (British Virgin Islands)

After arriving in North America, the Star Seeker is set to offer a christening cruise to the Caribbean in mid-January 2026.

The itinerary sails from Miami to Puerto Rico and features visits to a total of five destinations in the Dominican Republic and the British Virgin Islands. According to Windstar, the sailing will also feature special inaugural events, which will be announced at a later date.

San Juan and the Virgin Islands

Dates: Four departures between January and March 2026

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: St. John (U.S. Virgin Islands); Basseterre (St. Kitts); Gustavia (St. Barts); Philipsburg (St. Maarten); Jost Van Dyke and Virgin Gorda (British Virgin Islands)

As one of the regular itineraries being offered by the Star Seeker during its inaugural season, this seven-night voyage sails from San Juan to the Virgin Islands.

The mix of ports of call allows guests to shop, snorkel and enjoy secluded beaches, Windstar said. Highlights of the itinerary include skipping commercial ports in favor of less-visited destinations, as well as exclusive marinas and anchorages, the company added.

Windward Islands

Dates: Four departures between January and March 2026

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Marigot (Sint Martin); Les Saintes (Guadeloupe); Soufriere (St. Lucia); Bequia and Mayreau (Grenadines)

According to Windstar, this seven-night itinerary was created as a “perfect vacation getaway” from life’s obligations.

Focusing on the Windward Islands, the cruise features visits to Marigot in Sint Martin, as well as other less-visited ports of call in the region, such as Les Saintes in Guadeloupe and Bequia and Mayreau in the Grenadines.

Southern Caribbean

Date: April 6, 2026

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: San Juan (Puerto Rico) to Colón (Panama)

Itinerary: Isla Catalina and Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic); San Blas (Panama); and Cartagena de Indias (Colombia)

Making its way to the Pacific for a summer program in Alaska, the Star Seeker also offers a cruise to the Southern Caribbean in early April. The seven-night itinerary sails from San Juan to Colón, Panama, and features visits to unique destinations in the region, including Isla Catalina and San Blas.

According to Windstar, the cruise is highlighted by colonial history and nature, allowing guests to discover preservation areas and historical cities.