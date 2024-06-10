Windstar To Send New Ship to Alaska and Japan in 2026

Windstar Cruises announced plans to deploy its newest ship, the Star Seeker, to Alaska and Japan when it joins the fleet in 2026.

“We are really happy to be able to bring back Alaska and Japan for our guests,” said Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog. “We know these are popular destinations, and we have many people asking us to return there. We can’t keep this secret any longer.”

The Star Seeker will explore Alaska from May through August on seven-, 10-, and 11-day itineraries between Juneau or Seward, Alaska and Vancouver, B.C. Additionally, pre-and post-cruise land tours to Denali will also be available.

After departing Alaska in late August, the Star Seeker will set course to Japan to commence the 10-day Grand Japan cruises sailing between Tokyo and Osaka. The ship will remain in Japan through November 2026.

The Star Seeker’s new deployment details, including Alaska and Japan itineraries, will be online and bookable in early August 2024.

“These immersive, small group expeditions are a key part of our Alaska program and bring our guests closer to the beauty of Alaska,” added Prelog. “Being on the water and seeing the topography from that viewpoint brings the grandeur of Alaska into perspective. It’s also quiet and meditative to be out in these wild places. You never know what wildlife you might see.”

Earlier this year, Windstar announced the addition of two new ships – the Star Seeker and Star Explorer – to its fleet. Each will feature 112 suites with a total guest capacity of 224. The Star Seeker will be delivered to Windstar in December 2025 and the Star Explorer in December 2026.