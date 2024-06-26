Disney Adventure to Sail from Singapore in 2025; More Details Released

Disney Cruise Line will mark a milestone when its upcoming ship, the Disney Adventure, debuts in Singapore in 2025 as the first Disney ship to homeport in Asia.

The Adventure will offer three- and four-night voyages, departing from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre, for at least five years, as part of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board.

“We’re bringing the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Asia for the first time ever, and we want to give our guests the cruise relaxation and Disney fun they can only experience aboard one of our ships,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

“When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever.”

Guests onboard will be able to explore the ship’s seven uniquely themed areas, including:

Disney Imagination Garden is a garden and open-air performance venue all in one.

Disney Discovery Reef, where families can shop and dine in dynamic retreat evoking aquatic characters and nautical stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, including “The Little Mermaid,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Finding Nemo” and “Luca.”

San Fransokyo Street is a family entertainment area featuring various interactive games and activities, shops and cinemas.

Wayfinder Bay is a poolside featuring the Pacific Islands-inspired artistry of Disney Animation’s “Moana”.

Town Square is a fantastical forest filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Marvel Landing will offer Avengers-level adventure, with new attractions and experiences featuring guests’ favorite superheroes.

Toy Story Place will offer themed food venues and water play areas, where the world of Pixar’s “Toy Story” movies and shorts springs to life.

Throughout the ship, guests can look forward to character encounters, stage shows featuring Disney songs and characters, signature events, first-run films, karaoke and game shows.