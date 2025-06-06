Star Princess Enters Drydock Ahead of Debut

The Star Princess recently arrived at Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard for a drydock after completing its first set of sea trials.

Currently in the final stages of construction, the LNG-powered ship is set to be delivered to Princess Cruises this fall.

Being built by Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard, the Star Princess left Northern Italy in late May before arriving at the drydock in Sicily a few days later.

While at sea, the ship underwent a series of tests, which included verification of onboard systems and safety procedures, maneuverability checks and more.

After the drydock, the 175,500-ton vessel is expected to return to the Monfalcone yard to undergo finishing touches.

As a sister to the new Sun Princess, the Star Princess welcomes guests for its maiden voyage in early October.

The Sphere-class ship offers a few sailings in the Mediterranean before repositioning to the Caribbean in November for the 2025-26 winter.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the 4,300-guest ship is set to operate a series of seven-night cruises that sail to either the Western or the Eastern Caribbean.

Most of the itineraries also include a visit to Princess Cruises’ private island destination in the Bahamas, Princess Cays.

In mid-April 2026, the Star Princess heads to the West Coast ahead of its first summer season in Alaska.

Following a 20-night repositioning cruise via the Panama Canal, the ship arrives in Seattle in early May, kicking off seven-night cruises in the region.

As part of Princess’ traditional “Inside Passage” itinerary, the Star Princess visits four destinations after departing from its homeport every Sunday.

Ports of call set to welcome the ship include Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria. The cruise is also highlighted by scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord.

After completing its maiden season in Alaska, the Star Princess returns to the Caribbean for the 2026-27 winter season.