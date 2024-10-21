New Hurricane Impacts Cruise Itineraries in the Bahamas

Hurricane Oscar is affecting cruise ships sailing to the Bahamas region.

At least four ships reportedly had to adjust their itineraries due to the new hurricane, which developed as a tropical storm over the weekend.

Royal Caribbean International’s Utopia of the Seas dropped a visit to Nassau that was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, due to high winds.

According to passengers onboard the 5,714-guest ship, the planned port visit was replaced with a day at sea.

Offering a three-night cruise from Port Canaveral, the Utopia of the Seas made a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Two ships from Carnival Cruise, the Carnival Sunshine and the Carnival Glory, canclled visits to Nassau on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The vessels were offering three-night cruises to the Bahamas from Charleston and Port Canaveral, respectively.

A fourth ship, the Disney Wish, also had its planned visit to the Nassau Cruise Port canceled due to Hurricane Oscar.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Cruise Line ship was offering a three-night cruise to the Bahamas.

In addition to Nassau, the sailing also featured a visit to the company’s private island destination, Castaway Cay, which took place as scheduled.

According to The Weather Channel, Tropical Storm Oscar is currently near eastern Cuba after making two landfalls as a Category 1 hurricane.

Oscar is now expected to move towards the southeast Bahamas before continuing its path into the North Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier this month, a different hurricane disrupted cruise operations across Florida and the Caribbean with adverse weather conditions and port closures.

Before making landfall as a Category 4 storm, Milton canceled cruises onboard vessels from Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Disney Cruise Line.

Several Royal Caribbean ships were also affected, in addition to vessels from Margaritaville at Sea and Princess Cruises.