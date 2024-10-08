Hurricane Milton: Disney Cruise Line Cancels Cruise

Disney Cruise Line has cancelled a cruise onboard the Disney Wish due to the projected impact of Hurricane Milton.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailing that was scheduled to start in Port Canaveral on Oct. 11 will no longer go ahead.

“We have been monitoring Hurricane Milton and its projected path, which is expected to move through Central Florida later this week,” Disney Cruise Line said.

“Due to the weather conditions most recently forecasted for Port Canaveral and Central Florida and the impact that it might have on port operations, we have made the difficult decision to cancel your sailing,” the company added.

Sailing from Disney’s homeport in Port Canaveral, the Disney Wish was scheduled to offer a three-night cruise to the Bahamas.

The sailing’s itinerary featured visits to Nassau, as well as the company’s private island destination of Castaway Cay.

Affected passengers are set to receive a refund back to their original method of payment, Disney Cruise Line said.

“As a thank you for your understanding, we will provide each guest with a 20 percent future cruise discount on their voyage fare,” the company added.

According to the port authority’s website, Port Canaveral is currently under Yankee condition, which predicts sustained gale-force winds within 24 hours.

The facility is currently open and conducting limited operations while preparing for the closure of its waterside and shoreside operations.

After forming in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Several cruise lines had to change their itineraries due to the forecasted path of the storm, including Margaritaville at Sea, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

With two ships sailing in the region, MSC Cruises also issued a statement saying it is monitoring the situation.