Carnival Ships Alter Itineraries due to Hurricane Milton

Four Carnival Cruise Line ships had to alter their itineraries due to the impact of Hurricane Milton, while others continue to be monitored for potential changes.

“Safety is key for us at Carnival, and that’s why captains across the fleet are keeping in close contact with our Fleet Operations Center in Miami,” said Amy Sweezey, weather contributor for Carnival Cruise Line.

Itineraries are adjusted based on the hurricane’s current path and forecast, she explained, with ships remaining at a safe distance from the storm.

While the Carnival Dream, the Carnival Paradise, the Carnival Valor, and the Carnival Pride had to make changes to their planned ports of call, other vessels may be delayed in returning to their homeports.

“Given the projected path of Milton, the Carnival Paradise was informed that it is likely to have a longer voyage,” Sweezey said.

After departing from Tampa on Oct. 6, the ship was scheduled to offer a four-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

“The Port of Tampa will likely be closed at some point, and Paradise is trying to get back on Thursday,” she added, noting that passengers onboard were already informed of potential delays in their return to Florida.

“Even after the storm passes, a port can’t just immediately reopen; there has to be an assessment, with the Coast Guard looking everything over,” Sweezey said.

“Trying to decide the timing and how long it’s going to take really depends on what happens,” she explained.

According to Carnival, other ports expected to close due to the storm include Jacksonville and Miami, which could lead to itinerary changes for the Carnival Elation and the Carnival Sunrise.

“All around the state, we are watching it very closely,” she concluded, encouraging guests to keep informed via Carnival’s text alerts and emails.

With stormy conditions also expected to extend to other states, additional ships being monitored include the Carnival Liberty, the Carnival Glory, the Carnival Breeze and the Carnival Sunshine.