Royal Caribbean Changes Itineraries Due to Hurricane Milton

Royal Caribbean International adjusted the itineraries of various ships in its fleet due to the impact of Hurricane Milton.

“Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, we’re closely monitoring Tropical Storm Milton, expected to become a powerful hurricane as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, reaching the west coast of Florida on Wednesday,” the company said in a statement sent to guests onboard the Wonder of the Seas.

“In order to safely avoid the storm and its widespread impacts, along with our Captain, we decided to skip our visits to Roatan, Honduras, and Costa Maya, Mexico,” Royal Caribbean said.

Offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, the ship sailed from Port Canaveral on Oct. 6, 2024.

The original itinerary also included visits to Cozumel, Mexico, and Perfect Day at CocoCay, the Bahamas, which are still going ahead.

To “make up for the changes,” Royal Caribbean included a stop in Falmouth, Jamaica, in the ship’s itinerary.

“We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change caused by weather – your safety is our top priority. Please know that being onboard is one of the safest places because our ship can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather,” the company added.

Other ships that saw itinerary adjustments include the Harmony of the Seas, which is skipping a visit to Roatán, Honduras, and changing the days of its visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Offering a short cruise to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral, the Utopia of the Seas swapped visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Originally set to sail a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas and Florida from its homeport in Cape Liberty, the Symphony of the Seas is now cruising to the Caribbean.

Instead of visiting Nassau, CocoCay, and Port Canaveral as scheduled, the ship is now heading to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and Royal Caribbean’s private destination in Haiti, Labadee.

Offering a five-night cruise from Miami, the Independence of the Seas is skipping a visit to Cozumel, Mexico, which will be replaced with a stop in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The Grandeur of the Seas’ current cruise was also changed, with its itinerary moving from the Western Caribbean to the Bahamas, with a visit to Nassau replacing previously scheduled visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.