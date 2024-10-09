Margaritaville at Sea Cancels Cruise Due to Port Closure

Margaritaville at Sea is cancelling the upcoming cruise of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise due to the impact of Hurricane Milton on Florida.

According to a statement shared by the cruise line, the cruise scheduled to take place onboard the vessel on Oct. 9 will no longer occur.

Sailing from Palm Beach, the ship was scheduled to offer a two-night cruise to Freeport in Grand Bahama Island.

“Our onboard and shoreside teams have been monitoring the current trajectory of Hurricane Milton along with the Port of Palm Beach and the U.S. Coast Guard,” Margaritaville at Sea said.

“Based on the latest assessment, we have an important update to our sailing schedule,” the company added, noting that the port was closed by the Coast Guard on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our earliest estimation to resume port operations is Friday, Oct. 11. However, the decision to open the port is ultimately made by the USCG and the Port of Palm Beach based on the assessment of safe operation.”

As a result of this closure, the company decided to cancel the Oct. 9 cruise onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Additional details of the cancellation will be emailed to primary guests listed on reservations, the company explained.

Earlier this week, Margaritaville at Sea advanced a cruise onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander to avoid a port closure in Tampa.

Initially scheduled to sail from its homeport in West Florida on Oct. 8, the cruise departed one day sooner, on Oct. 7.

Guests who chose to embark on that day were able to do so with no additional taxes, fees or port expenses added, the company said.

Originally set to visit Key West and Cozumel, the cruise’s itinerary also had to be adjusted due to navigation changes related to Hurricane Milton.

In related news, Disney Cruise Line also canceled a cruise that was scheduled to depart from Florida this week due to the tropical storm’s projected path.