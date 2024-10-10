Royal Caribbean Updates Status of Ships Affected by Hurricane Milton

Several Royal Caribbean International ships are changing their schedules due to the impact of Hurricane Milton.

According to an update shared on the company’s website, the most significant changes include delayed arrivals for the Utopia of the Seas, the Adventure of the Seas, the Independence of the Seas, and the Mariner of the Seas.

Initially scheduled to return to Port Canaveral on Friday, Oct. 11, the Utopia of the Seas is now expected to arrive on Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Due to Hurricane Milton and the closure of Port Canaveral, our previous sailing will be delayed in returning. As a result, we’ve had to shift our boarding day,” Royal Caribbean said to passengers embarking on the vessel’s next cruise.

With the change, the Utopia is now set to offer a two-night cruise that visits Perfect Day at CocoCay before returning to Port Canaveral as scheduled on Monday, Oct. 14.

“While these circumstances are beyond our control, we understand that this change impacts your vacation, and we’re truly sorry,” the company added.

Royal Caribbean is offering guests compensation that includes a refund of one day of the paid cruise fare in the form of onboard credit.

The Adventure of the Seas is also returning to Port Canaveral later than originally scheduled, the company confirmed. Instead of docking at its homeport on Oct. 11, the ship will now arrive on Saturday, Oct. 12.

As a result, the vessel’s upcoming cruise will now start one day later. Sailing to the Southern Caribbean, the voyage will also drop a planned visit to Willemstad, Curaçao.

Sailing from Miami, the Independence of the Seas is also being delayed by port closures related to Hurricane Milton.

Instead of docking in South Florida on Thursday, Oct. 10, the vessel is now expected to arrive on Friday, Oct. 11, for a shortened cruise to the Bahamas.

The Mariner of the Seas is facing a similar situation and will dock at its homeport in Galveston later than initially planned, Royal Caribbean said.

“We are sorry for the last-minute change. As always, the safety and comfort of our guests is our top priority,” the company added.