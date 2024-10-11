MSC Cancels Cruise From Port Canaveral Due to Hurricane

MSC Cruises has canceled the upcoming sailing of the MSC Seashore, which was scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2024.

The ship was scheduled to offer a three-night cruise to the Bahamas that featured visits to Ocean Cay and Nassau.

According to a statement shared by the company, the sailing had to be cancelled due to the impact of Hurricane Milton, which led to the closure of Port Canaveral.

“In consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard and Port Authorities, and due to the uncertainty of the reopening of Port Canaveral, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this sailing,” the company explained.

Affected guests will receive full refunds, the statement added, with further details set to be sent via email.

With the port closed for all ships since Wednesday, Oct. 9, MSC Cruises was also forced to postpone disembarkation for the current cruise of the MSC Seashore, which departed from Port Canaveral on Oct. 6, 2024.

“We are pending the U.S. Coast Guard’s clearance to reopen Port Canaveral and remain in constant communication with the port and will continue to provide updates,” the company said.

Two additional MSC ships, the MSC Magnifica and the MSC Seascape, are also currently sailing from Florida.

The Magnifica had to adjust its itinerary earlier this week to avoid the path of Hurricane Milton, replacing destinations in the Bahamas with a visit to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Sailing from PortMiami, the ship is now expected to return to Florida for its upcoming cruise as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 11.

There are no anticipated changes to embarkation times or itineraries for the MSC Seascape’s next cruise as well.

Also based in Miami, the ship is expected to kick off a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean as planned on Saturday, Oct. 12.