Sun Princess Arrival to Florida Delayed Due to Hurricane Milton

The Sun Princess will arrive in its new homeport in Port Everglades later than initially scheduled due to Hurricane Milton.

According to a statement sent to guests onboard, the new ship is now expected to arrive in Florida two days later, on Oct. 11, 2024.

“Due to the storm, the U.S. Coast Guard has restricted ship access to all ports in South Florida,” Princess Cruises said.

“While the Coast Guard has not provided a specific reopening date, we are currently planning to return to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, pending clearance,” the company added.

Concluding a 16-night trans-Atlantic crossing, the Sun Princess was initially scheduled to dock at the port on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

As a result of the port closure, the LNG-powered ship will remain safely at sea, sailing away from the storm, Princess said.

“Throughout this time, we’ll continue to monitor the storm’s path closely and ensure that we remain well away from any dangerous weather, prioritizing your safety and comfort,” the company explained.

To assist guests with managing their post-cruise travel arrangements, Princess is providing complementary internet access to all guests onboard.

“This will help you stay connected, access travel information and make any necessary changes to your travel plans,” the company told passengers.

“We greatly appreciate your patience, understanding and flexibility as we navigate this situation. Our team is fully committed to ensuring your safety and providing a pleasant experience during this extended time at sea,” Princess said.

After leaving from Southampton in late September, the new Sun Princess is offering a trans-Atlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale.

The original itinerary of the 16-night cruise included visits to destinations in England, Spain and Portugal, including Portland, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Funchal.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 4,300-guest ship entered service for Princess Cruises in February.

After an inaugural season in the Mediterranean, the vessel is scheduled to spend the upcoming winter in the Caribbean.