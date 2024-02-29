Sun Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage to the Mediterranean

Princess Cruises’ newest addition to the fleet, the Sun Princess, set sail on its maiden voyage on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The new 4,300-guest Love Boat ship embarked on the 10-day Grand Mediterranean cruise roundtrip from Civitavecchia (Rome) and will take guests to visit Naples, Italy; Crete, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey (for Ephesus); Athens, Greece; Sicily, Italy; Mallorca, Spain; and Barcelona.

“This is an historic day as our new Sun Princess sets sail on her inaugural voyage, and our guests get to experience our sensational, next-level, Love Boat firsthand,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The ship is a magnificent showcase of advanced design, technology and craftsmanship, with elevated spaces and experiences all focused on taking the Princess vacation experience to a new level.”

The Sun Princess will spend its inaugural season exploring the Mediterranean with Greek Isles and Turkey.

“The Sun Princess is absolutely gorgeous and guests are going to love her. The architecture is unbelievable and the amenities on board are next level, especially the glass dome at the front of the ship which is incredibly stunning,” said Monika Best, of Nova Scotia, Canada, the most traveled guest on the inaugural voyage who is sailing for the 141st time aboard a Princess ship. “

Princess is evolving and looking more toward families and generational cruises, which I think is absolutely wonderful because more and more families are cruising together.”