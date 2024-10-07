New Sun Princess Crossing the Atlantic Ahead of U.S. Debut

After entering service in the Mediterranean earlier this year, the Sun Princess is crossing the Atlantic Ocean for its United States debut.

Currently offering a repositioning voyage that sailed from Southampton in late September, the new Princess Cruises ship is scheduled to arrive in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 9, 2024.

As part of the 16-night trans-Atlantic crossing, the ship made visits to Portland, Vigo, Funchal and Santa Cruz de Tenerife after leaving the British port.

Upon arriving in Port Everglades, the Sun Princess is set to kick off its first winter season in the Caribbean.

The schedule includes a series of seven-night cruises in the region that also sail to Princess Cruises’ private island destination in the Bahamas, Princess Cays.

Sailing to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, San Juan, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán and more.

The alternating schedule allows guests to combine two cruises into a 14-night voyage that doesn’t repeat ports of call.

Ending its inaugural season in the region, the Sun Princess sets sail from Fort Lauderdale for a trans-Atlantic crossing in late March 2025.

A few weeks later, the ship starts a second summer program in Europe, offering itineraries departing from Spain, Greece and Italy.

As the first in a new series of ships built for Princess Cruises at the Fincantieri shipyard, the new Sun Princess entered service in late February.

Now the largest ship in the company’s fleet, the vessel offers several new features, including the first geodesic dome onboard a cruise ship and a selection of new dining venues, including Love by Britto.

The new specialty restaurant opened in June as a collaboration between artist Romero Britto and chef Rudi Sodamin.

According to Princess, Love by Britto presents a seven-course menu at a fixed price and showcases the artist’s designs while offering an immersive experience with vivid colors, bold patterns and ocean views.