Love by Britto Specialty Restaurant Opens Onboard Sun Princess

Love by Britto, Princess Cruises’ newest culinary offering, has officially opened aboard the Sun Princess, according to a press release.

In this collaboration between artist Romero Britto and chef Rudi Sodamin, Love by Britto presents a seven-course menu at a fixed price. Located on deck 17, the venue showcases the artist’s designs and offers couples an immersive experience with vivid colors, bold patterns and ocean views.

“The art of Romero Britto makes people happy with his unique expression of the universal language of love and his creative inspiration blends with my culinary passion to deliver a high-end, meticulously curated menu that guests full of memories overflowing with love was a transformative experience,” said Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises. “We’re both proud to see Love by Britto come to life with Sun Princess guests celebrating this exclusive dining event, showcasing the harmony between food, art and love.”

The seven-course dining experience begins with Oysters with Lemongrass Kafir, Mirin and Gold Flakes.

Entrees, presented in heart shapes, include savory Tuna and Avocado, Pomegranate and Togarashi; Cappuccino of Wild Mushroom soup; Salad of Beets, Figs and Goat Cheese; Granita of Pink Champagne and Rose Petals; Tail of Lobster Thermidor; and Succulent Beef Tenderloin and Truffle Jus.

For dessert, guests can enjoy heart-shaped Chocolate Lava Cake, Fresh Berries and Raspberry Cream and Petits Fours.

Additional features include dinnerware adorned with Britto’s artwork, napkins folded into heart shapes and cutlery with heart-shaped cutouts. Love by Britto has a cover charge of $79 per person and can be booked through the Princess app before a cruise.

Seven new love-themed cocktails are available, including: