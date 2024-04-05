Royal Caribbean International’s Fleet Locations and Itineraries in April

Royal Caribbean International’s fleet is getting ready to the summer season, with several vessels starting repositioning voyages this month.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and the itineraries of all the company’s vessels as of April 5, 2024:

Utopia of the Seas

Year Built: 2024

Capacity: 5,714 guests

Location: St. Nazaire, France

In final stages of construction, the Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to enter in July. The seventh ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class series, the 5,714-guest vessel will offer short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Icon of the Seas

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Currently the largest cruise ship in the world, the Icon of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from PortMiami on a year-round basis, the 250,000-ton vessel visits popular ports in the region, such as Cozumel, Perfect Day at CocoCay and St. Thomas.

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Wonder of the Seas continues to depart from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis. Sailing to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, the 2022-built vessel offers seven-night cruises that also visit the Bahamas and features ports of call in Mexico, Honduras, St. Thomas and more.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Currently sailing from Port Everglades, the Odyssey of the Seas is concluding its winter program in the Caribbean. In late April, the Quantum-Class ship is set to offer a 14-night transatlantic crossing ahead of a summer season in the Mediterranean.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

The Spectrum of the Seas is currently undergoing a drydock in Singapore. After completing routine work and maintenance, the 2019-built is scheduled to sail to China, marking Royal Caribbean International’s return to that market.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Operating out of Port Everglades, the Symphony of the Seas is offering six- to eight-night itineraries to the Caribbean. This week, the Oasis-Class ship is offering a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas that includes stops in Nassau, CocoCay and Jamaica.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: South Pacific

One of three Royal Caribbean ships in the region, the Ovation of the Seas is offering cruises to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific departing from Sydney. In mid-April, the 2016-built vessel is scheduled to offer a repositioning cruise to Hawaii ahead of a summer program in Alaska.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from the Port of Galveston on a year-round basis, the Harmony of the Seas offer seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. In addition to three full days at sea, the ship’s regular itinerary features calls in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Anthem of the Seas is currently wrapping up a winter program in the U.S. East Coast. Before setting sail on a repositioning cruise to Europe in late April, the vessel offers a series of a seven-night cruises departing from the New York City that features visits to the Bahamas and Florida.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: South Pacific

After departing from Brisbane earlier this week, the Quantum of the Seas is offering a repositioning cruise to Hawaii. In Australia for the winter, the 4,100-guest ship is scheduled to spend the upcoming summer cruising in Alaska and Canada.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Allure of the Seas is presently offering short cruises to the Bahamas. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the vessel offers three- and four-night itineraries to Nassau, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the region, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Oasis of the Seas continues to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami through the end of the month. On April 21, the vessel embarks on a trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe ahead of a summer program in the Western Mediterranean.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Independence of the Seas is offering four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean. Departing from PortMiami, the ship’s itineraries feature destinations in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and the Caymans, as well as the Bahamas.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas is currently offering short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean departing from Fort Lauderdale. In May, the 2007-built ship is scheduled to reposition to the New York region for a series of cruises to Bermuda, the Bahamas and Canada.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Freedom of the Seas offers short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Miami. The ship’s regular schedule features three- and four-night voyages to Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Jewel of the Seas is in Port Everglades today to kick off a trans-Atlantic crossing to Southampton, England. Starting in late April, the Radiance-Class ship offers a series of cruises to Northern Europe, the British Isles, Iceland and Scandinavia departing from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Before repositioning to Galveston in early May, the Mariner of the Seas continues to offer different itineraries departing from its homeport in Port Canaveral. The ship’s program features four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean visiting Cozumel, CocoCay, Nassau and more.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Far East

The Serenade of the Seas continues to offer Royal Caribbean International’s first ever world cruise. Now on its second segment, the 274-night voyage is visiting destinations in Asia and the South Pacific, including China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: West Coast

Sailing from Los Angeles on a year-round basis, the Navigator of the Seas offers three- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera, California and Baja Mexico. In April, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: South Pacific

After experiencing a technical issue in late March, the Brilliance of the Seas resumed service in Australia this month. Completing a winter season in the region, the 2002-built vessel is scheduled to embark on a repositioning cruise to North America on April 12.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Adventure of the Seas is offering six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral. This week, the 2001-built vessel is sailing to St. Thomas, St. Croix and Puerto Plata as part of an eight-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After undergoing a routine drydock in March, the Radiance of the Seas resumed its winter schedule in Tampa. On April 8, the ship is set to kick off a 14-night repositioning cruise to the West Coast ahead of a summer season in Alaska and Canada.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Set to reposition to Europe for the summer, the Explorer of the Seas continues to offer cruises departing from Miami through late April. The ship’s schedule includes a series of five- and nine-night itineraries to Western and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to St. Thomas, Grenada, Jamaica and more.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Voyager of the Seas offers four- and five-night itineraries to the Western Caribbean departing from the Port of Galveston. The short getaway cruises feature visits to two destinations in Mexico: Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

With the port of Baltimore closed, the Vision of the Seas is set to reposition to Norfolk for its upcoming departures. Previously sailing from Maryland on a year-round basis, the 1998-built vessel offers a series of cruises to Bermuda and the Bahamas.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Rhapsody of the Seas is presently wrapping up a winter program in Latin America before repositioning to San Juan. Starting in late April, the Vision-Class ship is set to offer a series of cruises to the Southern Caribbean departing from Puerto Rico.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Continuing its year-round schedule of cruises out of Tampa, the Enchantment of the Seas is presently offering seven-night itineraries to the Western Caribbean. Sailing every Saturday, the cruises feature visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatán.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

The Grandeur of the Seas is currently undergoing a drydock in Freeport, the Bahamas. The 1996-built vessel is scheduled to resume service in late April, kicking off a schedule of summer cruises departing from Tampa Bay.