Serenade Kicks Off Second Leg of Royal Caribbean’s 274-Night World Cruise

The Serenade of the Seas is starting the second leg of Royal Caribbean International’s 274-night Ultimate World Cruise today.

Sailing from Los Angeles, the 88-night itinerary is set to end in Dubai on May 9 after cruising around the Asia-Pacific region.

Sailing to three continents and 40 destinations, the cruise sails to Hawaii, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia before reaching Australia and New Zealand.

The Serenade then heads North, with visits to several ports of call in Southeast Asia and the Far East, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Before ending in the United Arab Emirates, the segment also features destinations in the Indian Ocean, such as Sri Lanka and India.

According to Royal Caribbean, this leg of the Ultimate World Cruise allows guests to visit three wonders of the globe: Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the Great Wall of China, and India’s Taj Mahal.

The Serenade of the Seas started its worldwide adventure in Miami earlier this year. The cruise’s complete itinerary features over 150 ports of call in 60 countries and seven continents.

Set to return to South Florida in September, the 274-night voyage is the longest ever offered by Royal Caribbean International.

After leaving PortMiami, the ship visited several destinations in South America and the Caribbean, including Brazil, Argentina and the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao).

The first leg of the cruise also featured scenic cruising in the Antarctic Peninsula, Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego, in addition to destinations in Central America and the Mexican Riviera.

The complete itinerary includes destinations in different parts of the Mediterranean too, as well as ports in the Black Sea, the Middle East, Northern Africa and Northern Europe.

On its way back to Miami, the Serenade is scheduled to visit even more destinations in the North Atlantic, with planned visits to Iceland, Greenland, Canada, Bermuda and New York City.