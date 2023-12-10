Serenade Sets Sail on Royal Caribbean’s 274-Day Ultimate World Cruise

The Serenade of the Seas set sail from PortMiami on Sunday on Royal Caribbean International’s Ultimate World Cruise.

Featuring over 150 ports of call in 60 countries and seven continents, the 274-night global voyage is also the company’s longest ever cruise.

Before returning to Miami in September 2024, the unique itinerary includes visits to many different parts of the world, including South America, Antarctica, Central America and the South Pacific.

The global cruise is also set to visit New Zealand, Australia, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and more.

Sailing to 57 destinations that are new to Royal Caribbean and exclusive to the cruise itself, the Ultimate World Cruise allows guests to visit 11 great wonders of the world, the company said.

Named Ultimate Americas, the first part of the itinerary sails to three continents and features visits to 36 destinations, as well as four wonders.

After leaving Miami, the Serenade sets course to the Caribbean, with visits to Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, before heading to South America, the Cape Horn and Antarctica.

According to Royal Caribbean, passengers will be able to visit four wonders along the way in Central and South America, including Chichen Itza in Cozumel, Mexico; and the largest art deco sculpture in the world, Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro – where they’ll celebrate New Year’s Eve anchored off Copacabana Beach for a firework display.

Other highlights of the cruise include the largest waterfall system on the planet, Iguazu Falls near Buenos Aires, Argentina, and one of the most iconic symbols of ancient Inca civilization and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu, in Peru.

The first part of the itinerary is then set to end in Los Angeles, in early February. On the same day, the Serenade sets sail on the second leg of the cruise, which is scheduled to explore Oceania, Asia and Australia over the course of three months.