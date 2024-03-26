Baltimore Bridge Collapses; May Impact Cruise Traffic.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Port of Baltimore has collapsed. According to multiple sources, the 1,6-mile-long bridge fell after being struck by a container ship at around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The vessel involved is the Singapore-flagged Dali, which operates cargo service between Baltimore and the Far East.

In addition to a significant challenge to disruption to supply chains, the incident may also impact Baltimore’s cruise schedule.

In a statement shared on social media, the Port of Baltimore informed that vessel traffic in and out of the port is suspended until further notice.

A homeport for Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, Baltimore is next expected to host the Carnival Legend on March 31.

After sailing from Baltimore on March 24, the 2,100-guest cruise ship is offering a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas.

The Vision of the Seas is also scheduled to return to the Cruise Mayland Terminal on April 4. The 2,000-passenger ship sailed from Baltimore for a 12-night cruise to Southern Caribbean on March 23.

Baltimore is also scheduled to receive another six cruise calls in April. In addition to the Carnival Legend and the Vision of the Seas, the Carnival Pride is also set to arrive at the port.

Taking over Carnival’s homeport operations from Maryland, the 2001-built ship is scheduled to make weekly visits to Baltimore starting on April 21.

In 2024, the Cruise Maryland Terminal is also set to see a transit call from Azamara in November, as well as a short homeporting program from Norwegian Cruise Line.

Returning to Baltimore a second year, the Norwegian Sky is set to offer ten- and 11-night cruises sailing one-way between the homeport and Quebec City, in Canada.

Photo: X User/doyle0213