Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas Enters Drydock

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas is headed for drydock after completing its final Singapore cruise.

The ship left the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Thursday, March 28 and is sailing to the Seatrium Shipyard, located at Tuas, on the western side of Singapore.

This will be the first major drydock for the 2019-built ship, which will include a full inspection.

The Spectrum of the Seas will return to Singapore one more time on April 18, 2024, for its Singapore to Shanghai cruise. Ports of call will include Nha Trang, Vietnam and Hong Kong, China.

Following its Singapore program, the ship will operate four- and-five-night roundtrip itineraries from Shanghai featuring destinations such as Naha, Nagasaki and Fukuoka in Japan and Cheju in South Korea.

