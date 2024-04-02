Radiance of the Seas Completes Drydock in the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean International’s Radiance of the Seas recently resumed service following a routine drydock in the Bahamas.

Now cruising in the Caribbean, the 2001-built cruise ship spent over two weeks at the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

During the period, the Radiance underwent general maintenance, in addition to class work and technical overhaul.

The 2,000-guest ship also saw updates to its hotel side, including the replacement of upholstery and carpets in public areas.

Before resuming service on March 28, the Radiance of the Seas met with the Grandeur of the Seas at the shipyard.

Also operated by Royal Caribbean International, the 1996-built ship is currently undergoing a similar project in drydock.

For its first departure following the work, the Radiance of the Seas is offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

Cruising roundtrip out of Tampa, the itinerary features visits to destinations in Mexico, Honduras and Belize including Cozumel and Costa Maya, Roatán and Belize City.

The 90,000-ton ship is then set to offer a short cruise to Mexico from its Florida homeport before starting a repositioning voyage to the West Coast.

Starting in late April, the Radiance of the Seas offers a series of one-way cruises that sail between Alaska and Canada.

Cruising between Seward and Vancouver, the itineraries feature visits to Skagway, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Ketchikan and Haines. Every sailing also features scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier.