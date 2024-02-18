Complete List: All Ships Set to Enter Service for Carnival Corporation

After ordering another Excel class ship earlier this month, Carnival Corporation is set to welcome a total of four ships to its fleet through 2027.
Here’s the complete list of ships set to join the company’s brands over the next three years:
Ship: Sun Princess
Brand: Princess Cruises
Debut Date: February 2024
Capacity: 3,660
Tonnage: 175,500
Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy
After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard earlier this month, the new Sun Princess is set to enter service for Princess Cruises on Feb. 28, 2024.
Ushering a new era for the premium brand, the LNG-powered vessel is set to become the largest in Princess’ fleet while introducing several new features, including an exclusive suite enclave the first ever geodesic dome onboard a cruise ship.
Ship: Queen Anne
Brand: Cunard
Debut Date: May 2024
Capacity: 3,000
Tonnage: 113,000
Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy
The Queen Anne is scheduled to enter service in May 2024 as Cunard’s first newbuild in more than ten years.
Currently in final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 3,000-guest ship will feature a new interior design and newly created concepts. Taking a modern approach to the company’s heritage and history, the ship is also introducing a new hull livery to the fleet.
Ship: Star Princess
Brand: Princess Cruises
Debut Date: August 2025
Capacity: 3,660
Tonnage: 175,500
Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy
As the third ship to carry the name for the company, the new Star Princess is scheduled to enter service for Princess Cruises in August 2025.
A sister to the 2024-built Sun Princess, the LNG-powered vessel will offer similar amenities, including a new family zone that comprises nine different activities for all ages. The Star Princess will accommodate 4,300 guests and is 20 percent bigger than all the other Princess ships.
Ship: Unnamed
Brand: Carnival Cruise Line
Debut Date: 2027
Capacity: 5,400
Tonnage: 183,900
Shipyard: Meyer Werft – Germany
Carnival Cruise Line is getting a fourth Excel class vessel in 2027. The recently ordered cruise ship will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
While additional details about the vessel and its deployment are set to be revealed in a later date, the LNG-powered ship will share the same design platform that was used for the 2020-built Mardi Gras, the 2022-built Carnival Celebration, and the 2023-built Carnival Jubilee.