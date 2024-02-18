Complete List: All Ships Set to Enter Service for Carnival Corporation

After ordering another Excel class ship earlier this month, Carnival Corporation is set to welcome a total of four ships to its fleet through 2027.

Here’s the complete list of ships set to join the company’s brands over the next three years:

Ship: Sun Princess

Brand: Princess Cruises

Debut Date: February 2024

Capacity: 3,660

Tonnage: 175,500

Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy

After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard earlier this month, the new Sun Princess is set to enter service for Princess Cruises on Feb. 28, 2024.

Ushering a new era for the premium brand, the LNG-powered vessel is set to become the largest in Princess’ fleet while introducing several new features, including an exclusive suite enclave the first ever geodesic dome onboard a cruise ship.

Ship: Queen Anne

Brand: Cunard

Debut Date: May 2024

Capacity: 3,000

Tonnage: 113,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy

The Queen Anne is scheduled to enter service in May 2024 as Cunard’s first newbuild in more than ten years.

Currently in final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 3,000-guest ship will feature a new interior design and newly created concepts. Taking a modern approach to the company’s heritage and history, the ship is also introducing a new hull livery to the fleet.

Ship: Star Princess

Brand: Princess Cruises

Debut Date: August 2025

Capacity: 3,660

Tonnage: 175,500

Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy

As the third ship to carry the name for the company, the new Star Princess is scheduled to enter service for Princess Cruises in August 2025.

A sister to the 2024-built Sun Princess, the LNG-powered vessel will offer similar amenities, including a new family zone that comprises nine different activities for all ages. The Star Princess will accommodate 4,300 guests and is 20 percent bigger than all the other Princess ships.

Ship: Unnamed

Brand: Carnival Cruise Line

Debut Date: 2027

Capacity: 5,400

Tonnage: 183,900

Shipyard: Meyer Werft – Germany

Carnival Cruise Line is getting a fourth Excel class vessel in 2027. The recently ordered cruise ship will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

While additional details about the vessel and its deployment are set to be revealed in a later date, the LNG-powered ship will share the same design platform that was used for the 2020-built Mardi Gras, the 2022-built Carnival Celebration, and the 2023-built Carnival Jubilee.