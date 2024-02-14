Sun Princess Delivered but Feb. 18 Sailing Cancelled

Princess Cruises today has taken delivery of Sun Princess at Fincantieri.

Princess said that the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess “is the most impressive luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created, offering an array of exciting new entertainment and activities, as well as sensational staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.”

According to a statement, the ship does need to remain alongside in the shipyard to allow for additional technical work to ensure an outstanding vacation is delivered. Accordingly, the cruise line regrettably is cancelling the February 18 voyage. The Sun Princess now will make its maiden voyage on February 28 from Rome.

Guests who were booked on the February 18 voyage will receive a full refund of the cruise fare along with any additional onboard services that were pre-purchased, as well as a 50% future cruise credit (FCC) that can be used on a future Princess voyage*.

The cruise brand is also offering financial reimbursement for select travel costs for guests who have already arrived ahead of their sailing and for guests who have not yet started their travel certain changes fees related to flights.