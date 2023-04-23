Princess Names Second Sphere Class Ship Star Princess

Princess Cruises revealed the name of its second Sphere-class ship – Star Princess, scheduled to debut in August 2025.

“There’s much to be admired about Star Princess – her sleek, eye-catching design, spacious interiors, and of course, the remarkable views of the sea and sky, just like the features found on Sun Princess that have prompted cruise lovers to snap up inaugural year bookings,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“We’ve carefully designed these ships to feel familiar to our guests yet significantly advanced with lots of exceptional new and expanded experiences to embrace and explore.”

The ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and will be one of the largest ships ever built for the cruise line along with the Sun Princess. The Star Princess will accommodate 4,300 guests and is 20 percent bigger than all the other Princess ships.

The Star Princess will enter service in August 4, 2025, sailing a nine-day Inaugural Italy and Greece roundtrip cruise from Rome (Civitavecchia), with calls in Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Naples. This will be followed by a series of nine- and 10-day cruises sailing from Rome, Athens or Trieste (Venice). Guests will be able to book the Star Princess cruises on sale starting from June 1, 2023.