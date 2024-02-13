Carnival Cruise Line Orders New Ship for 2027 Delivery

Carnival Corporation and Meyer Werft announced they have reached an agreement to build another cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line.

The ship will be a sister to the Carnival Jubilee, which was delivered in 2023, and is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

“We are very pleased that the partnership between the Meyer Group and Carnival Corporation is being continued with this new order,” said Bernd Eikens, CEO of the Meyer Group.

“This order is a clear sign that the cruise market has recovered and that there is great demand for sea trips,” added Thomas Weigend, Chief Sales Officer of the MEYER Group.

“We are pleased to continue our new build program and expand our global fleet with another state-of-the-art ship from MEYER WERFT that will delight Carnival Cruise Line guests,” added Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

Since 2018, Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku have built nine LNG-powered cruise ships for four cruise lines in the Carnival Corporation portfolio on a common technical platform. The new ship will also be built on this platform with a length of around 344 meters.