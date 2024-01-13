January Update: MSC Cruises Fleet Locations

The 22-ship MSC Cruises fleet is spread across the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia for the winter 2023-24 cruising season.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of January 13, 2024:

MSC Euribia

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The MSC Euribia is currently offering a 21-night cruise to the Canary Islands. Sailing from various ports in Northern Europe, the complete itinerary features visits to England, Germany, Belgium, Holland, France, Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The MSC Seascape continues to offer a year-round program of week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing to the Caribbean, the ship’s itineraries feature destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Bahamas.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Cruising in Europe on a year-round basis, the MSC World Europa offers week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean. In January, the vessel’s regular itinerary features visits to Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona, and Marseille.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

One of MSC’s U.S.-based cruise ships, the MSC Seashore is offering three- to seven-night cruises departing from Port Canaveral. In addition to the Bahamas, the 2021-built vessel visits destinations in the Western Caribbean, including Cozumel and Costa Maya.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Middle East

Spending the winter season in the Middle East, the MSC Virtuosa is currently offering week-long cruises to Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Sailing from multiple homeports, the itineraries feature visits to Dubai, Sir Bani Yas, Doha, and more.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Brazil

The MSC Grandiosa is currently offering a series of week-long cruises in Brazil. Sailing from Santos, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Búzios, Maceió and Salvador, in addition to three days cruising in the South Atlantic Ocean.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Far East

Sailing in Asia on a year-round basis, the MSC Bellissima is offering cruises to Japan and Taiwan. Departing from Naha, the current itineraries of the 4,500-guest ship include visits to Keelung, Ishigaki, Miyako, and more.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: South America

The MSC Seaview is spending the winter season in South America. Sailing from Rio de Janeiro, the 2018-built cruise ship is offering three- to eight-night itineraries to destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, such as Ilhéus, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The MSC Seaside is presently offering a series of week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean. Sailing from Martinique and Guadeloupe, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations in the region, including Dominica, Barbados, Antigua, and St. Lucia.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Continuing its year-round operations out of New York City, the MSC Meraviglia is offering seven-night cruises to Florida and the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau, Miami and Port Canaveral, the ship’s itineraries feature regular visits to MSC’s private island destination Ocean Cay.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: South America

The MSC Preziosa is yet another MSC Cruises ship spending the winter in South America. Sailing from Santos, the 2013-built vessel is presently offering seven-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay that feature visits to Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After repositioning from Europe in late 2023, the MSC Divina is offering different itineraries departing from PortMiami. The ship’s schedule features week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean, in addition to short cruises to the Bahamas and 11-night cruises to Central America and the Southern Caribbean.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The MSC Magnifica is also sailing from PortMiami for a series of short cruises to the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to the company’s private island near Bimini, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: South Africa

After debuting in the region in late 2023, the MSC Splendida is offering cruises in South Africa. Aiming at the local market, the ship’s program features departures from Durban and Cape Town, for short cruises that visit Mozambique, Namibia, and more.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Fantasia is spending the winter season cruising in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from multiple homeports, the regular itinerary of the 2008-built vessel features visits to destinations in Italy, Spain and France.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The MSC Poesia recently kicked off MSC Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise. Sailing from Italy to Germany, the 2008-built ship is offering a 114-night itinerary that features destinations across different parts of the globe, including the Mediterranean, the Amazon River, Africa, the Caribbean and Greenland.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

After seeing its winter program in the Red Sea cancelled last year, the MSC Orchestra is offering a series of week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy, France, and Spain, the ship’s regular itinerary is highlighted by a visit to Cagliari, in Sardinia.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: South America

Sailing from Argentina, the MSC Musica is spending the current winter in South America. Through April, the ship is set to offer a series of cruises to Brazil and Uruguay that feature visits to Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Porto Belo, Montevideo, and more.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Location: Middle East

The MSC Opera is presently offering week-long cruises in the Middle East. Sailing in the region along with the MSC Virtuosa, the 2004-built cruise ship spends one night docked in Dubai before kicking off cruises to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Khasab, and Muscat.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: South America

The MSC Lirica is currently offering a series of week-long cruises in South America. Including a new homeport, the ship’s itinerary features visits to destinations in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, including Paranaguá, Itajaí, and Punta del Este.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Augusta, Italy

With its winter season in the Mediterranean cancelled due to the geopolitical situation in Israel, the MSC Sinfonia is currently laid up in Augusta, Italy. After resuming service, the ship is set to kick off a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean in late March.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: South America

The MSC Armonia is complementing MSC Cruises’ offering in South America with a series of three- to seven-night cruises departing from Santos. Sailing to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, the ship’s itineraries visit Búzios, Buenos Aires, Punta del Este and more.