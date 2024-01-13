January Update: MSC Cruises Fleet Locations

The 22-ship MSC Cruises fleet is spread across the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia for the winter 2023-24 cruising season.
Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of January 13, 2024:
MSC Euribia
Year Built: 2023
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Atlantic Ocean
The MSC Euribia is currently offering a 21-night cruise to the Canary Islands. Sailing from various ports in Northern Europe, the complete itinerary features visits to England, Germany, Belgium, Holland, France, Spain, Morocco and Portugal.
MSC Seascape
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The MSC Seascape continues to offer a year-round program of week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing to the Caribbean, the ship’s itineraries feature destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Bahamas.
MSC World Europa
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Cruising in Europe on a year-round basis, the MSC World Europa offers week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean. In January, the vessel’s regular itinerary features visits to Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona, and Marseille.
MSC Seashore
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
One of MSC’s U.S.-based cruise ships, the MSC Seashore is offering three- to seven-night cruises departing from Port Canaveral. In addition to the Bahamas, the 2021-built vessel visits destinations in the Western Caribbean, including Cozumel and Costa Maya.
MSC Virtuosa
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Middle East
Spending the winter season in the Middle East, the MSC Virtuosa is currently offering week-long cruises to Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Sailing from multiple homeports, the itineraries feature visits to Dubai, Sir Bani Yas, Doha, and more.
MSC Grandiosa
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Brazil
The MSC Grandiosa is currently offering a series of week-long cruises in Brazil. Sailing from Santos, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Búzios, Maceió and Salvador, in addition to three days cruising in the South Atlantic Ocean.
MSC Bellissima
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Location: Far East
Sailing in Asia on a year-round basis, the MSC Bellissima is offering cruises to Japan and Taiwan. Departing from Naha, the current itineraries of the 4,500-guest ship include visits to Keelung, Ishigaki, Miyako, and more.
MSC Seaview
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: South America
The MSC Seaview is spending the winter season in South America. Sailing from Rio de Janeiro, the 2018-built cruise ship is offering three- to eight-night itineraries to destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, such as Ilhéus, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo.
MSC Seaside
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: Southern Caribbean
The MSC Seaside is presently offering a series of week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean. Sailing from Martinique and Guadeloupe, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations in the region, including Dominica, Barbados, Antigua, and St. Lucia.
MSC Meraviglia
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
Continuing its year-round operations out of New York City, the MSC Meraviglia is offering seven-night cruises to Florida and the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau, Miami and Port Canaveral, the ship’s itineraries feature regular visits to MSC’s private island destination Ocean Cay.
MSC Preziosa
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Location: South America
The MSC Preziosa is yet another MSC Cruises ship spending the winter in South America. Sailing from Santos, the 2013-built vessel is presently offering seven-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay that feature visits to Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este.
MSC Divina
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
After repositioning from Europe in late 2023, the MSC Divina is offering different itineraries departing from PortMiami. The ship’s schedule features week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean, in addition to short cruises to the Bahamas and 11-night cruises to Central America and the Southern Caribbean.
MSC Magnifica
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The MSC Magnifica is also sailing from PortMiami for a series of short cruises to the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to the company’s private island near Bimini, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
MSC Splendida
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Location: South Africa
After debuting in the region in late 2023, the MSC Splendida is offering cruises in South Africa. Aiming at the local market, the ship’s program features departures from Durban and Cape Town, for short cruises that visit Mozambique, Namibia, and more.
MSC Fantasia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Fantasia is spending the winter season cruising in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from multiple homeports, the regular itinerary of the 2008-built vessel features visits to destinations in Italy, Spain and France.
MSC Poesia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Atlantic Ocean
The MSC Poesia recently kicked off MSC Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise. Sailing from Italy to Germany, the 2008-built ship is offering a 114-night itinerary that features destinations across different parts of the globe, including the Mediterranean, the Amazon River, Africa, the Caribbean and Greenland.
MSC Orchestra
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
After seeing its winter program in the Red Sea cancelled last year, the MSC Orchestra is offering a series of week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy, France, and Spain, the ship’s regular itinerary is highlighted by a visit to Cagliari, in Sardinia.
MSC Musica
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: South America
Sailing from Argentina, the MSC Musica is spending the current winter in South America. Through April, the ship is set to offer a series of cruises to Brazil and Uruguay that feature visits to Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Porto Belo, Montevideo, and more.
MSC Opera
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,160 guests
Location: Middle East
The MSC Opera is presently offering week-long cruises in the Middle East. Sailing in the region along with the MSC Virtuosa, the 2004-built cruise ship spends one night docked in Dubai before kicking off cruises to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Khasab, and Muscat.
MSC Lirica
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: South America
The MSC Lirica is currently offering a series of week-long cruises in South America. Including a new homeport, the ship’s itinerary features visits to destinations in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, including Paranaguá, Itajaí, and Punta del Este.
MSC Sinfonia
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Location: Augusta, Italy
With its winter season in the Mediterranean cancelled due to the geopolitical situation in Israel, the MSC Sinfonia is currently laid up in Augusta, Italy. After resuming service, the ship is set to kick off a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean in late March.
MSC Armonia
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: South America
The MSC Armonia is complementing MSC Cruises’ offering in South America with a series of three- to seven-night cruises departing from Santos. Sailing to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, the ship’s itineraries visit Búzios, Buenos Aires, Punta del Este and more.