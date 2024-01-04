2024 Preview: Royal Caribbean International

With the debut of two new cruise ships, an expanded private destination and different itinerary developments, 2024 is shaping up to be a eventful year for Royal Caribbean International.

Cruise Industry News looks into the most anticipated events taking place for the company over the year.

Icon of the Seas in Service

Assuming the title of world’s largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas is entering service in January. The first in a new series of ships, the LNG-powered vessel is introducing several new features, including one of the largest water parks at sea and the new AquaDome, a unique transformational venue that features a huge waterfall.

Sailing from PortMiami, the Icon will spend its inaugural season offering week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Return to China

Royal Caribbean International is set to return to China in early 2024. After a four-year gap, the company is offering a series of cruises for the domestic market onboard the Spectrum of the Seas.

Currently operating out of Singapore, the 2019-built vessel is set to offer four- to seven-night itineraries from Shanghai to several destinations in the region, including Cheju, in South Korea, and Nagasaki, in Japan.

Perfect Day at CocoCay’s New Hideaway Beach

Hideaway Beach, located at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, is also debuting in January. Expanding the capacity of the company’s private island destination to 13,000 guests per day, the new venue is set to open in time for Icon of the Seas’ inaugural cruise.

An adults-only facility, Hideaway Beach includes a private beach and pools, new spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas and live music.

Utopia of the Seas Debuting

The Utopia of the Seas is also debuting in 2024. The 5,714-guest vessel is set to enter service in July with a series of short cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

Sailing exclusively to the Bahamas, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

Theme Cruises and Deployment

Royal Caribbean’s 2024 is highlighted by a series of themed cruises setting sail onboard different ships of the fleet. The Independence of the Seas, for instance, is hosting the 12th edition of the “Monsters of Rock Cruise” in March, while the Navigator of the Seas is set to receive two Taylor Swift-themed sailings in April and July.

The company is making deployment developments with strong summer seasons in Europe and Asia, Odyssey’s debut in New York, expanded capacity in Asia, and more.