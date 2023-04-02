Odyssey of the Seas to Sail from New York in 2024-25

The Odyssey of the Seas is set to debut in the New York region in 2024-2025.

According to Royal Caribbean International’s published deployment, the Quantum-class ship is set to spend the entire winter season sailing from the Bayonne Cruise Terminal.

For the first time in the U.S. Northeast, the Odyssey will take over the itineraries that are being offered by the Anthem of the Seas during the 2023-24 winter.

Extending from mid-November 2024 to late April 2025, the program of the 2021-built ship includes seven- to 12-night cruises to the Caribbean, Florida and the Bahamas.

Destinations set to be visited include popular ports in the regions, such as Nassau and Port Canaveral, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, which is featured on most of the sailings.

In January, the ship’s schedule also includes 11- and 12-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. John’s, Puerto Rico and more.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Odyssey of the Seas was delivered to Royal Caribbean International in March 2021.

Following the Quantum of the Seas, the Anthem of the Seas, the Ovation of the Seas and the Spectrum of the Seas, the 4,200-guest ship completed the five-ship Quantum Class.

In addition to bringing back the main features of its sister ships, the Odyssey also introduced several first-to-brand experiences, including a Caribbean-inspired pool deck and a next-generation SeaPlex, the indoor and outdoor activity center present on the five ships of the class.

Other features of the Odyssey include the Two70, a panoramic show lounge that uses technology and special effects for multidimensional live shows, the FlowRider surf simulator, and skydiving with RipCord by iFly.

After spending its inaugural season sailing from Florida to the Caribbean, the 168,666-ton ship has also spent time in the Mediterranean since first entering service.