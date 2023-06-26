Monsters of Rock Cruise Returns for 12th Time in 2024

The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC) is returning for the twelfth time in 2024.

The hard rock and heavy metal music cruise dubbed “The Dirty Dozen” will set sail on March 2, 2024 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas, departing from the Port of Miami.

The voyage will include two days at sea filled with music and events, including performances from over 30 artists on multiple stages.

There will also be two ports of call (Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Nassau, Bahamas), themed nights, photo experiences with artists and other special events.

The lineup for the five-night 2024 cruise includes Joe Satriani, Extreme, The Darkness, Winger, Ace Frehley, KK’s Priest, Accept, Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Y&T, Glenn Hughes (performing Deep Purple Live), April Wine, TNT, Crazy Lixx, Slaughter, British Lion, FireHouse, Vixen, H.E.A.T., Armored Saint, Richie Kotzen, Faster Pussycat, SOTO/Bieler, Dangerous Toys, Lizzy Borden, Enuff Z’Nuff, Spread Eagle, Black ‘N Blue, Joe Hoekstra, Pat Travers Band, Crashdiet, Bang Tango, Tuff, Heavens Edge, Treat, Paradise Kitty, and KALEIDO.

The official cruise host Eddie Trunk and other hosts will be moderating Q&A’s onboard.

Guests will also enjoy interactive events between artists and cruisers such as Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, “So You Think You Can Shred,” Cooking with Rock Stars, Painting with Rock Stars, Rockers vs Average Joe’s TBA sporting event and Comedy Punchlines and Backlines among others.

Cabins are on sale now with prices starting at $1,899 per person.