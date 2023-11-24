Navigator of the Seas to Host Two Taylor Swift Themed Cruises in 2024

Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas will host special Taylor Swift-themed cruises in 2024, sailing from Los Angeles, according to a press release from the travel agency organizing the cruises.

Inspired by the singer’s tour and concert movie, four travel agents teamed up to plan a celebration of Swift at sea, calling it the Bestie Cruise. They noted they are not affiliated with Taylor Swift or TASRM.

The four-night sailings to Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico depart on April 29 and July 22, 2024.

“Fora Travel takes care of it all. From selecting cabins and booking pre/post cruise hotels, to planning dance parties, friendship bracelet making and other fun activities, we handle the details so you can focus on the fun. Our curated activities will celebrate all things Taylor, and there’s even a special surprise in store! Visit BestieCruise to learn more and sign up. We’ve got Blank Spaces; will you write your name?,” the company said in its statement.

The two sailings are in addition to the previously announced fan-led cruise for “Swifties” departing aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas from the Port of Miami on October 21, 2024.