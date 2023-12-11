December Update: Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Moves

Cruise Industry News looks at the key cruise ship moves that took place between November and early December.

For a full accounting of cruise ship transactions, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Tonnage: 86,000

Year built: 2000

Former names: Costa Atlantica

Move: To be Operated by Margaritaville at Sea

Date: December 2023

Margaritaville at Sea announced plans to add a second ship to its fleet. Acquired by the company, the former Costa Atlantica is set to be renamed Margaritaville at Sea Islander for cruises out of Tampa.

Following a significant refit, the 2000-built vessel will offer a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and Key West starting in June.

Celestyal Discovery

Capacity: 1,270 guests

Tonnage: 42,200

Year built: 2003

Former names: AIDAaura

Move: Sold to Celestyal Cruises

Date: November 2023

The former AIDAaura was sold to Celestyal Cruises. After spending several weeks laid-up in Germany and seeing its sale to Life at Sea Cruises fall through, the vessel was acquired by the Greek operator in November.

The 2003-built cruise ship is now set to undergo a refit before entering service for Celestyal in the Eastern Mediterranean as the Celestyal Discovery.

World Voyager

Capacity: 200 guests

Tonnage: 9,300

Year built: 2020

Former names: N/A

Move: In Service for Atlas Ocean Voyages

Date: November 2023

After a refit in Europe, Mystic Cruises’ World Voyager recently entered service for Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Originally built for Nicko Cruises and the German market, the purpose-built expedition vessel is now serving the English-speaking public with a series of expeditions in Antarctica and South America.

Caledonian Sky

Capacity: 114 guests

Tonnage: 4,200

Year built: 1991

Former names: Renaissance Six, Sun Viva 2, MegaStar Capricorn, Capri, Hebridean Spirit and Sunrise

Move: In Service for Captain Cook Cruises Fiji

Date: November 2023

The Caledonian Sky recently entered service for its new operator, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji. After being acquired by the company earlier this year, the 114-guest vessel is now offering varied itineraries to Fiji and the South Pacific.

Built by Renaissance Cruises in the early 1990s, the Caledonian Sky was most recently operated by Noble Caledonia before joining APT Touring in Australia.

Silver Explorer

Capacity: 132 guests

Tonnage: 6,130

Year built: 1989

Former names: Delfin Clipper, Sally Clipper, Delfin Star, World Discoverer, Prince Albert II, and more

Move: Leaving Silversea Cruises’ Fleet

Date: November 2023

After several years sailing for Silversea Cruises, the Silver Explorer was withdrawn from the company’s fleet in November.

The purpose-built expedition ship is now in a drydock in Chile while getting ready to debut for Exploris, a French startup cruise line.