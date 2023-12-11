December Update: Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Moves

Cruise Industry News looks at the key cruise ship moves that took place between November and early December.
For a full accounting of cruise ship transactions, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
Margaritaville at Sea Islander
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Tonnage: 86,000
Year built: 2000
Former names: Costa Atlantica
Move: To be Operated by Margaritaville at Sea
Date: December 2023
Margaritaville at Sea announced plans to add a second ship to its fleet. Acquired by the company, the former Costa Atlantica is set to be renamed Margaritaville at Sea Islander for cruises out of Tampa.
Following a significant refit, the 2000-built vessel will offer a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and Key West starting in June.
Celestyal Discovery
Capacity: 1,270 guests
Tonnage: 42,200
Year built: 2003
Former names: AIDAaura
Move: Sold to Celestyal Cruises
Date: November 2023
The former AIDAaura was sold to Celestyal Cruises. After spending several weeks laid-up in Germany and seeing its sale to Life at Sea Cruises fall through, the vessel was acquired by the Greek operator in November.
The 2003-built cruise ship is now set to undergo a refit before entering service for Celestyal in the Eastern Mediterranean as the Celestyal Discovery.
World Voyager
Capacity: 200 guests
Tonnage: 9,300
Year built: 2020
Former names: N/A
Move: In Service for Atlas Ocean Voyages
Date: November 2023
After a refit in Europe, Mystic Cruises’ World Voyager recently entered service for Atlas Ocean Voyages.
Originally built for Nicko Cruises and the German market, the purpose-built expedition vessel is now serving the English-speaking public with a series of expeditions in Antarctica and South America.
Caledonian Sky
Capacity: 114 guests
Tonnage: 4,200
Year built: 1991
Former names: Renaissance Six, Sun Viva 2, MegaStar Capricorn, Capri, Hebridean Spirit and Sunrise
Move: In Service for Captain Cook Cruises Fiji
Date: November 2023
The Caledonian Sky recently entered service for its new operator, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji. After being acquired by the company earlier this year, the 114-guest vessel is now offering varied itineraries to Fiji and the South Pacific.
Built by Renaissance Cruises in the early 1990s, the Caledonian Sky was most recently operated by Noble Caledonia before joining APT Touring in Australia.
Silver Explorer
Capacity: 132 guests
Tonnage: 6,130
Year built: 1989
Former names: Delfin Clipper, Sally Clipper, Delfin Star, World Discoverer, Prince Albert II, and more
Move: Leaving Silversea Cruises’ Fleet
Date: November 2023
After several years sailing for Silversea Cruises, the Silver Explorer was withdrawn from the company’s fleet in November.
The purpose-built expedition ship is now in a drydock in Chile while getting ready to debut for Exploris, a French startup cruise line.