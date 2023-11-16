Celestyal Acquires AIDAaura; To Sail as Celestyal Discovery

Celestyal has confirmed the acquisition of a second new vessel this year as the Celestyal Discovery follows the recent arrival of the Celestyal Journey, signaling a fleet refresh and further commitment to significant investment into the customer proposition, the company said.

The Celestyal Discovery will now join the Celestyal Journey in Athens, where they will both undergo multimillion-euro winter refurbishment programs ahead of the new season, which starts in 2024.

The Discovery takes over the Olympia’s program starting next March. Cruises will go on sale in December.

Built in 2003 for the Carnival Corporation, the ship has been sailing for the AIDA Cruise brand throughout her career to date.

The company said that the Celestyal Discovery is a mid-sized vessel, allowing Celestyal to continue offering its signature unique blend of marquee destinations and more secluded gems that characterize the company’s itineraries. She offers 633 staterooms, 62 of which feature balconies, in total accommodating up to 1,266 guests.

“Given strong market and business conditions, we are thrilled to have expedited the renewal of our fleet to welcome the Celestyal Discovery into the Celestyal family,” said Chris Theophilides, CEO. “Celestyal Discovery joins the Celestyal Journey to undergo an extensive refurbishment program over the winter period, signifying further our intent to keep delighting our customers. As a confident challenger brand, our team is excited to continue to make waves across the industry next season, with a refreshed fleet, brand, network, and a renewed sense of direction.”

North America Push

“The new Celestyal Discovery is a significant upgrade from the Olympia, in both guest-facing spaces and below deck,” said Brandon Townsley, vice president and managing director, North America. “It offers a variety of restaurant outlets, entertainment spaces, and we are very excited about the conference and meeting facilities it offers.”

The ship also has a better mix of premium accommodations and 62 balcony cabins, Townsley told Cruise Industry News, noting that per diems should be on the rise with the more modern ship.

The new Discovery joins the Celestyal Journey, which replaced the older Crystal earlier this year, marking a quick complete fleet transformation for the brand.

“It’s a testament to the efforts and initiatives to position the brand as a small, premium ship experience with upgraded hardware and an upgraded range of accommodations,” said Townsley.