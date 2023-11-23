Silver Explorer Completes Final Cruise for Silversea

The Silver Explorer recently completed its final voyage for Silversea Cruises.

Now set to be withdrawn from the company’s fleet, the 1989-built vessel arrived in Chile following a 23-day cruise that sailed across the South Pacific.

After departing from Tahiti in late October, the itinerary featured visits to several destinations in the French Polynesia and the Pitcairn Islands.

Among the destinations visited were Motu Vaiamanu Raivavae, Oeno Island, Mangareva and Henderson Island.

The expedition cruise also included stops at Chile’s Alexander Selkirk Island and Robinson Crusoe Island, in addition to a two-day visit the Easter Island, before arriving in Valparaíso.

After 15 years sailing for Silversea, the Silver Explorer is now set to be delivered to Exploris Expeditions & Cruises.

The new French cruise brand acquired the purpose-built expedition ship in early 2022. After being renamed Exploris One, the vessel is scheduled to offer a series of expedition itineraries across the globe.

Aiming at the French-speaking market, the deployment includes sailings in South America, Antarctica, the Atlantic Islands, the Arctic, Northern Europe and more.

For its inaugural sailings, the Exploris One will sail from Valparaiso on Dec. 23, offering a cruise to Patagonia that ends in Ushuaia, Argentina.

Built in 1989, the Silver Explorer joined the Silversea Cruises fleet in 2008, as the Prince Albert II. After launching the company’s expedition product, the 6,130-ton ship later gained its current name.

In 2019, the 132-passenger ship also became the first in Silversea’s fleet to transit the Northeast Passage.

Purposely built to sail in polar and remote regions, the Silver Explorer is equipped with a 1A ice-rated hull, which allows for safe sailing even in demanding ice conditions.

Offering an ultra-luxury product, the Explorer also has its own fleet of zodiac boats and kayaks, in addition to a selection of restaurants, bars and public areas.