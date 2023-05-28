Captain Cook Cruises Fiji Introduces the Caledonian Sky

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji is introducing the Caledonian Sky to its fleet. Acquired from APT Cruises earlier this year, the 114-guest expedition ship will debut for the Fiji-based brand in November 2023.

According to a statement available on the Captain Cook’s website, the 1991-built vessel will replace the Reef Endeavour, ushering a “new era of high-end cruise experiences never seen before in Fiji.”

Currently the company’s sole vessel, the 168-guest Reef Endeavour has been in service for the company since 1996.

The arrival of the Caledonian Sky “elevates and expands the pioneering expeditions” that its original ship has undertaken since entering service, the company added.

Described as a “luxury expedition small ship,” the Caledonian Sky will sail to destinations that are otherwise unreachable, Captain Cook said, including the most remote parts of Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.

The program includes different three- to 14-night expeditions, all accompanied by a team of Marine Biologists and cultural experts.

The schedule also includes new itineraries for the 2024-25 season, such as a seven-night cruise to Southern Lau and Kadavu.

Sailing from Port Denarau, the expedition explores the remote southern Lau and Kadavu island groups, and allows guests to witness the great sea reef, while visiting islands including Dravuni, Moala, Fulaga, Mutuku, Beqa and Vatulele.

Also new is the 14-night Southern Lau and Tonga Whale Migration Cruise.

According to Captain Cook, the itinerary sails to the southern portion of the Lau group of islands before embarking on an expedition to the outer islands of Tonga during the whale migration period.

Originally built for Renaissance Cruises, the Caledonian Sky has sailed for several operators during its three-decade cruising career, including Noble Caledonia and Star Cruises.

According to Captain Cook, the vessel is “tailor made” for the “adventurous sophisticated traveler” and offers “spacious boutique comfort” with just 57 ocean-view staterooms.

The ship also carries a fleet of ten zodiacs, the company said, in addition to a team of 70 crew members.