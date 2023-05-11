Captain Cook Reportedly Acquiring the Caledonian Sky

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji is reportedly acquiring the Caledonian Sky. According to a local media report, the Fiji Islands-based cruise line will operate the vessel under a long-term charter agreement.

Currently in service for APT Cruises, the 114-guest ship was built in 1991 and originally sailed as Renaissance Cruises’ Renaissance VI.

Later converted into a full-time expedition ship, the vessel has also sailed for several different brands during its career, including Noble Caledonia, Star Cruises and Sun Cruises.

Speaking to FBC News, Allison West, Captain Cook Fiji’s Chief Executive, said that the Caledonian Sky will introduce a “new standard of expedition that has never been seen” in Fiji.

“It’s going to lift it all up in terms of facilities, onboard experiences delivery and also in terms of itineraries and additional locations no one has ever visited,” she added.

According to West, the Caledonian Sky will replace the 168-guest Reef Endeavour – currently the company’s sole vessel – starting in November.

The ship’s yet-to-be-announced itineraries will build on the company’s current offerings, which include three- to 11-night in the Fiji region.

Destinations presently being visited by the Reef Endeavour include Yasawa Islands, the Lau Island Group, Kadavu, North Fiji, the Mamanuca Islands and others.

The new program of the Caledonian Sky is said to expand Captain Cook’s presence further, with itineraries also visiting Tonga, Samoa and more.

With 57 ocean-view suites, the company’s newly acquired ship offers an array of public areas and facilities that include an outdoor dining area, a library, a complete fitness center, a hairdressing saloon and a sun deck.

The Caledonian Sky also features two restaurants, in addition to two lounges – including the Panorama Lounge.

Located on the top floor of the 4,200 ton-vessel, the space is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows and also offers an open deck with comfortable seating area.