Atlas World Voyager Named in Ceremony and Joins Fleet

Atlas Ocean Voyages’s World Voyager is officially joining the fleet, after a naming ceremony in Ushuaia, Argentina, according to a press release.

The expedition yacht was christened by Godmother physiotherapist and British Army Captain Harpreet “Preet” Kaur Chandi MBE. The ceremony was attended by shareholders, travel advisors, guests on the inaugural voyage, media, and local officials. The new ship will now commence its inaugural deployment for the 2023-24 Antarctica season.

Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James A. Rodriguez introduced World Voyager’s officers and crew, including Captain Terje Ulset, and local Argentine dignitaries, including Vice Governor Mónica Urquiza. The ceremony ended with Chandi breaking a bottle of Champagne and toasting with Rodriguez.

“Today marks another important milestone for Atlas Ocean Voyages as our fleet grows to a trio, delivering year-round polar, epicurean and cultural expedition experiences across the globe,” said Rodriguez. “Thank you to Preet for inspiring all of us and the entire Atlas team that continues to execute our vision of year-round expedition yachting.”

“I’m so excited for you as you begin your first Antarctic Expedition,” said Chandi. “My journey and now your experience is all about pushing boundaries and experiencing an adventure that will leave you changed.”

The World Voyager now joins its sister ships, the World Traveller and World Navigator, in expeditions sailing to Antarctica on nine- to 14-night roundtrips from Ushuaia, Argentina.