Closing Out 2023: 23 New Cruise Ships Delivered

2023 was yet another big year for the shipbuilding business with a total of 23 new cruise ships delivered.

From the world’s largest cruise ship to small coastal vessels, the lineup includes vessels purpose-built to several market niches.

Here’s the list of new vessels that were delivered since January:

Icon of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Tonnage: 250,800

Shipyard: Meyer Turku (Finland)

Delivery Date: November

The Icon of the Seas was delivered to Royal Caribbean International in November. Taking over the title of the world’s largest cruise ship, the 250,000-ton vessel is currently undergoing the final adjustments at a shipyard in Spain before kicking off its maiden season in the Caribbean in late January.

MSC Euribia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Tonnage: 177,100

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Delivery Date: May

The MSC Euribia entered service for the company in June. Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the LNG-powered vessel is currently offering a series of cruises across Western and Northern Europe.

Silver Nova

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Capacity: 728 guests

Tonnage: 54,700

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Delivery Date: July

Ushering a new era for Silversea Cruises, the Silver Nova was delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard in July. Described as the world’s greenest cruise ship, the LNG-powered vessel introduced many new features, including fuel cells for energy and an asymmetric design for its public areas.

Carnival Jubilee

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise LIne

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Delivery Date: December

The new Carnival Jubilee officially joined the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in early December. Part of the company’s XL-Class, the vessel was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and kicked off its first cruise on Dec. 23, with a series of cruises out of Galveston, in Texas.

Explora I

Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

Capacity: 922 guests

Tonnage: 64,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Delivery Date: July

Introducing a new luxury brand to the market, the Explora I entered service for Explora Journeys in mid-August. First in a series of six ships ordered by the MSC Cruises Group upscale brand, the ship spent its inaugural season in Europe before repositioning to North America for the winter.

Norwegian Viva

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Delivery Date: August

Following the Norwegian Prima, the Norwegian Viva became the second Prima-Class vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet. Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 3,215-guest vessel debuted in August, offering a series of cruises in the Mediterranean.

Adora Magic City

Cruise Line: Adora Cruises

Capacity: 5,000 guests

Tonnage: 135,000

Shipyard: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (China)

Delivery Date: December

In a milestone for the world’s cruise industry, the Adora Magic City became the first large cruise ship constructed by a Chinese shipyard. Set to enter service for Adora Cruises in early January, the 5,000-guest vessel was entirely built by the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co in Shanghai.

Vista

Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Capacity: 1,200 guests

Tonnage: 67,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Delivery Date: May

After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard earlier this year, the Vista became the first ship to enter service for Oceania Cruises in over ten years. Boasting an all-new design, the 1,200-guest premium vessel spent its inaugural season in Europe before repositioning to North America for the winter.

Celebrity Ascent

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Tonnage: 140,600

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Delivery Date: November

The Celebrity Ascent entered service for Celebrity Cruises in November. Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, in France, the Edge-Class ship crossed the Atlantic before kicking off its maiden season in the Caribbean a few weeks later out of Port Everglades.

Resilient Lady

Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Capacity: 2,770 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Delivery Date: May

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady welcomed its first guests in May. A sister to the 2020-built Scarlet Lady and the 2021-built Valiant Lady, the 2,770-guest ship spent its inaugural season cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean before marking Virgin’s first ever season in Australia earlier this month.

Other ships delivered in 2023 include: