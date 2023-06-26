Silver Nova Delivered to Silversea

Silversea announced that the final handover of the newly-built Silver Nova took place on Wednesday, July 19 in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO, Jason Liberty, joined the President of Silversea, Barbara Muckermann, executives from Meyer Werft, and other guests to officially welcome the Silver Nova as the 12th ship in Silversea’s fleet.

Described as the most environmentally conscious cruise ship ever built, the Silver Nova marks an important milestone on Royal Caribbean Group’s journey to achieving net zero emissions.

The Silver Nova will welcome its first guests onboard for its seven-day maiden voyage departing on Monday, August 14, sailing roundtrip from Venice. Ports of call will include Piran, Slovenia (15 Aug 0800-1830); Zadar, Croatia; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Split, Croatia; and Rovinj, Croatia. The ship is scheduled to return to Venice on August 21.

Following its inaugural sailing, the Silver Nova will begin its season of Mediterranean cruises, departing from Venice, Italy; Civitavecchia (Rome) Italy; Monaco; Barcelona, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Constructed at Meyer Werft the Silver Nova will offer guests a variety of dining and beverage venues including The Grill, Atlantide, The Terrazza, a S.A.L.T. kitchen and Kaiseki, a restaurant specializing in Asian delicacies.