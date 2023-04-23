Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady Ready for Debut

Virgin Voyages’ third ship, the Resilient Lady, will make its debut on May 14, 2023, when it embarks on its inaugural Greek Islands Glow voyage.

The ship will sail a roundtrip from Athens with stops in Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum and an overnight call in Mykonos.

“Virgin Voyages’ delivers an amazing experience and has been recognized by hundreds of thousands of happy Sailors with the awards we’ve won for our service, food, design, entertainment and more,” said founder Richard Branson.

“We have shown the world all that we have to offer when it comes to having the holiday of your dreams, and I can’t wait to show off our lovely new Resilient Lady in one of the most magical places in the world as she sails around the Greek Isles, Croatia, Turkey and more.”

The ship will offer seven-night cruises to Greek Islands from May through October 2023. Upon completion of its inaugural season in Greece, the Resilient Lady will offer transcontinental voyages from Melbourne, Australia.

“I’m thrilled this day is finally here and that Resilient Lady has officially joined our award-winning fleet,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “Since our launch just a few years ago, we have received the travel industry’s top awards and have experienced a very high rate of return with up to 40 percent of our Sailors rebooking their next cruise while they’re still onboard with us. I know people are going to love voyaging with Resilient Lady as much as they have with Scarlet and Valiant Lady, and I look forward to sharing this five-star experience with even more Sailors this summer.”